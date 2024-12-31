Box Office: 5 Bollywood actors targetting a BIG comeback in 2025; From Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn

The last day of 2024 is here. We are all set to step into 2025 in a few hours. The year ended with Pushpa 2's blockbuster run at the Indian box office along with several other releases. While some movies did a phenomenal job, others failed to do wonders, including the highly-anticipated ones. In Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao were among the top actors in 2024. Some of them couldn't enjoy the success as expected.

5 Actors From Bollywood Who Are Eyeing A Big Comeback In 2025

1. AKSHAY KUMAR

Akshay Kumar, who is among the bankable stars in Bollywood, couldn't pull the audience to theaters in 2024 as expected. He had three box-office debacles as leads, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira, and Khel Khel Mein. Stree 2 and Singham Again featured him in cameo roles. While Stree sequel emerged as an all-time Bollywood blockbuster, the cop drama was an average grosser. Akshay is now gearing up for movies like Sky Force, Jolly LLB 3, and Housefull 5 in 2025.

2. VARUN DHAWAN

Varun Dhawan appeared as Bhaskar/Bhediya in two successful horror comedies this year, Munjya and Stree 2. While the actor featured in a cameo role in Munjya, he made a special appearance in Stree 2. Varun starred as a lead in Christmas release, Baby John which turned out to be flop. The Bhediya actor now has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in 2025.

3. AJAY DEVGN

Ajay Devgn had five releases in 2024. While Shaitaan turned out to be successful, Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, and Naam tanked at the box office. Even Singham Again didn't meet the expectations. Ajay now has four movies, Azaad, Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Son of Sardaar 2.

4. SIDHARTH MALHOTRA

Sidharth Malhotra had a solo release in 2024 titled Yodha. Sidharth is now gearing up for Param Sundari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Vvan Force Of The Forrest and Race 4 in 2025.

5. AAMIR KHAN

Aamir Khan is all set to return to the big screens in 2025 after three years. Aamir was last seen as a lead in Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) which was a disaster at the box office. His full-fledged comeback would be in R.S. Prasanna's film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The sequel to Taare Zameen Par also stars Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh.

