14 Biggest Bollywood Box Office Bombs Of All Time: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Yuvvraaj, Zero, and more

14 Biggest Bollywood Box Office Bombs Of All Time

1. Broken Horses

Broken Horses stands at the top among the biggest box office bombs from Indian cinema. Vidhu Vinod Chopra tried to give his 1989 movie Parinda a Hollywood touch, which failed miserably at the box office. The movie starring Anton Yelchin, Chris Marquette, Vincent D'Onofrio, María Valverde, Thomas Jane, and Sean Patrick Flanery could only gross over Rs 1 crore at the worldwide box office while it was mounted on a huge budget of Rs 60 crore.

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra movie faced a massive loss and turned out to be an epic disaster globally.

2. Marigold

Salman Khan's 2007 released movie Marigold was a huge disaster at the box office. The actor was going through a rough phase, moreover, it was a weak attempt at romantic comedy.

The Willard Carroll-directed movie could fetch around Rs 90 lakh net in India and ended at just Rs 2.29 crore at the worldwide box office. It was made on an estimated budget of Rs 19 crore.

3. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was an epic disaster at the box office. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial action-drama was mounted on a lavish budget of around Rs 375 crore.

However, it failed badly and could fare only Rs 60 crore net in India, taking its worldwide finish to Rs 105 crore gross.

4. Maidaan

Ajay Devgn's sports drama Maidaan received widespread acclaim for his performance but couldn't survive at the box office. The much-delayed movie was made at a production cost of around Rs 235 crore.

However, it failed to strike chords with the masses and ended its theatrical run at a mere Rs 51.25 crore net in India while taking its worldwide gross to Rs 72 crore.

5. 83

The 2021 sports drama 83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, was a major flop at the box office. Though the Kabir Khan directorial managed to impress the audience with quality content, it was not enough to work in the post-pandemic times.

The movie could gross around Rs 187 crore worldwide against an estimated budget of Rs 260 crore. It made around Rs 103.75 crore net in India.

6. Laal Singh Chaddha

The Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha was a huge disaster at the box office. The Forrest Gump remake was rejected by the audience due to its weak character writing and terrible performance of the lead.

It could only gross around Rs 132 crore worldwide against a budget of Rs 275 crore. The production house faced massive losses that almost forced Aamir to take a sabbatical from acting.

7. Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera was a huge flop. The movie met with mixed to negative word-of-mouth that had almost sealed its fate.

The Karan Malhotra directorial could make only Rs 41 crore net in India, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 63 cr worldwide. It was made on a massive budget of Rs 183 crore.

8. Zero

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif starrer romantic-comedy drama Zero failed poorly at the box office. The Aanand L Rai movie suffered from weak writing and could gross just Rs 191.50 crore globally against a budget of Rs 270 crore.

The movie ended its theatrical run in India at just Rs 88.75 crore net.

9. Saawariyaa

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Saawariyaa was a huge box office bomb. The movie marking the acting debut of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor ended its theatrical run at just Rs 21 crore net in India, minting Rs 39 crore globally.

The commercial failure movie was made at a production cost of Rs 45 crore.

10. Mohenjo Daro

Hrithik Roshan and Pooja Hegde starrer period-drama Mohenjo Daro was mounted on a budget of Rs 138 crore. However, the movie couldn't strike chords with the audience and emerged as an epic box-office disappointment.

Mohenjo Daro minted Rs 53.75 cr net in India and ended its worldwide theatrical run at Rs 104 crore.

11. Raju Chacha

Directed by Ajay Devgn himself, Raju Chacha was a big box-office flop. Made on an estimated budget of Rs 25 crore, the production venture collected around Rs 10.75 net in India while ending its global run at just Rs 21 crore gross.

12. Blue

Starring Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles, the action-adventure movie Blue failed at the box office and turned out to be a big commercial failure. Made on a budget of Rs 80 crore, the 2009 movie could gross just Rs 64 crore worldwide.

13. Yuvvraaj

Remember Subhash Ghai's epic disaster Yuvvraaj? Well, no one would have believed that this lavish movie could be a box office bomb.

The Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and Zayed Khan starrer Yuvvraaj was a huge disappointment as it grossed just Rs 31.25 crore worldwide against a budget of Rs 48 crore.

14. Bombay Velvet

It's not worth discussing Bollywood's biggest box office bombs without mentioning this movie. Bombay Velvet, directed by Anurag Kashyap and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, was an epic disaster.

Mounted on a lavish budget of Rs 118 crore, the expensive Dharma Productions movie collected a mere Rs 22.75 crore net in India, ending a worldwide run at Rs 43 crore gross.

Following Are The Biggest Bollywood Box Office Bombs Of All Time:

S.NO. Movies Worldwide Gross Budget 1 Broken Horses Rs 1 Crore Rs 60 Crore 2 Marigold Rs 2.29 Crore Rs 19 Crore 3 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Rs 105 Crore Rs 375 Crore 4 Maidaan Rs 72 Crore Rs 235 Crore 5 83 Rs 187 Crore Rs 260 Crore 6 Laal Singh Chaddha Rs 132 Crore Rs 275 Crore 7 Shamshera Rs 63 Crore Rs 183 Crore 8 Saawariyaa Rs 39 Crore Rs 45 Crore 9 Zero Rs 191.50 Crore Rs 270 Crore 10 Mohenjo Daro Rs 104 Crore Rs 138 Crore 11 Raju Chacha Rs 21 Crore Rs 25 Crore 12 Blue Rs 34 Crore Rs 80 Crore 13 Yuvvraaj Rs 31.25 Crore Rs 48 Crore 14 Bombay Velvet Rs 43 Crore Rs 118 Crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

