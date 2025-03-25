Box Office: A Look at Elizabeth Olsen’s non-MCU films' earnings as she rules out Marvel return for Robert Downey Junior’s Doomsday

Elizabeth Olsen, who made her Marvel debut in 2014 and appeared in six of the studio’s films alongside three Disney Plus series, recently shared that she won’t be reuniting with the Russo brothers for their two upcoming Avengers movies—Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr., and Secret Wars.

The actress revealed that she realized six years ago that being associated with the MCU is extremely time-consuming and that she’d rather pursue projects with more range and depth at this point in her career to better convey her taste.

That brings us to our topic for the day—exploring Olsen’s influential non-Marvel gigs and their box office performance.

To start things off, we have Taylor Sheridan’s Wind River, a 2017 neo-Western crime thriller. The film, starring Olsen as Jane Banner, an FBI agent, grossed USD 42 million worldwide, with the domestic market contributing USD 33 million and international territories making up the rest.

Olsen appeared in another independent entry, Ingrid Goes West, in the same year. In the black comedy, she played Taylor Sloane, a popular social media influencer who appears to have a perfect life on Instagram, attracting the obsessive attention of the titular character. As the latter forces her way into Taylor’s world, the film explores themes of social media fixation, authenticity, and identity. The critically acclaimed movie made USD 3.27 million worldwide from a limited theatrical release.

In 2023, Olsen starred in His Three Daughters as Christina, one of three estranged sisters who reunite to care for their dying father. The film, directed by Azazel Jacobs, was acquired by Netflix for USD 7 million, with its limited theatrical release only meant to promote it.

Olsen’s latest venture, The Assessment, is currently in theaters. According to the actress, the film reflects the kind of projects she wants to take up in the future.

Set in a futuristic world where dwindling resources have turned childbirth into a privilege only a few can afford, The Assessment intrigued Olsen in the same way The Lobster—the Yorgos Lanthimos movie she was attached to before Avengers: Age of Ultron—did.

The Assessment, in our opinion, is worth your next theater visit! Doomsday, meanwhile, will arrive in cinemas next May.