Box Office: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 confirms that language barriers are officially broken; A dubbed movie opens to ALL-TIME RECORD numbers in Hindi

Allu Arjun's mass thandavam Pushpa 2 hits out of the park on its opening day at the box office. The Sukumar-directed much-anticipated movie is smashing all the existing records and setting new benchmarks.

Pushpa 2 emerges as the biggest Hindi opener: What does it mean?

Years ago, SS Rajamouli started the trend of Pan-India releases. His Baahubali series was the first to break out in the Hindi markets and emerged as a big success. Later, KGF Chapter 2 did it again. And now, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has stormed the box office and emerged as the biggest opener of all time in Hindi.

While Baahubali 2 benefited from a major cliffhanger that took the nation into frenzy mode, the Yash-Prasanth Neel film had Hindi actors in pivotal roles- Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. On the other hand, Pushpa 2 bagged the title of the biggest Hindi opener without any major cliffhanger or the inclusion of Bollywood actors in either installment. That's what makes Pushpa 2 special.

A dubbed film from regional cinema dethroned Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and now ruling at the Hindi box office. The record-breaking opening of Pushpa 2 proved that the language barriers are officially broken now. A regional movie no longer needs any cliffhangers or Bollywood celebs to lure the audience in the Hindi belt. They can make it big only by providing a visual spectacle coupled with a solid storyline and strong character arcs.

The audience is waiting for good stories from all over the nation. Be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, or another language, cine-goers are ready to accept all kinds of cinema that entertains them and serves their purpose of buying a ticket.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see which upcoming regional movie will beat the record of Pushpa 2 and emerge as the new emperor. For the unversed, Pushpa 2 collected Rs 65 crore to Rs 67 crore net in Hindi on its opening day. It is set for an earth-shattering theatrical run in the North India belt. If the movie manages to hold a solid grip after its opening weekend, it will surely enter the Rs 500 crore club in Hindi.

Pushpa 2 in theaters

Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is playing in cinemas near you. You can grab your tickets via online ticket-booking websites or collect them from the counter itself.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collections Opening Day: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film sets ALL TIME RECORD; earns Rs 66 crore on Day 1