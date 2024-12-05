Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collections Opening Day: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's film sets ALL TIME RECORD; earns Rs 66 crore on Day 1

Allu Arjun's mass thandavam, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has sparked a ‘wildfire’ at the box office. The movie, directed by Sukumar, went wild on its opening day and recorded an earth-shattering start.

Pushpa 2 smashes Rs 66 crore on Day 1 in Hindi; Biggest opener of all time in Hindi

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2 took a banger opening at the Hindi box office. The mass action drama stormed in the vicinity of Rs 65 crore - Rs 67 crore nett on Day 1, which is an ALL-TIME RECORD. The movie dethroned Jawan (Rs 64 crore net) from the top spot and emerged as the biggest opener of all time in Hindi. Moreover, it became the biggest South dubbed opener of all time in Hindi, surpassing the previous record holder - KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 52 crore).

The icing on the cake is that the movie also bagged the title of the biggest non-holiday opener of all time in Hindi, surpassing the previous best of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Rs 55.75 crore).

It must be noted that these are estimates; the actuals can be even higher.

Pushpa 2 records terrific response in mass centers; Set for a long run

Pushpa 2 proved to be a tsunami at the box office, thanks to Pushpa Raj’s immense craze among the mass centers. The B & C centers performed extremely well on Day 1. The non-national chains and single screens have contributed around 60 to 62 percent of total opening-day collections. The mass centers are expected to contribute a major chunk to its total collection in the long run.

For the unversed, the much-awaited sequel was released on December 5 (Thursday) worldwide. The Allu Arjun starrer opened to mixed reviews at the ticket window. It is all set to shatter many records in its full theatrical run. The Pan-India movie has the potential to emerge as the highest-grosser of 2024. However, a lot will depend on its hold after the extended 4-day weekend.

About Pushpa 2

The narrative of Pushpa 2: The Rule picks up from where Pushpa: The Rise ended, with Pushpa (Allu Arjun) establishing himself as a formidable figure in the illegal sandalwood business. Despite being involved in unlawful activities and misusing his power, Pushpa remains a man of principles. He respects his wife, Srivalli (Rashmika Mandanna), more than anyone and will go to any lengths to protect his family and loved ones.

The film explores his efforts to expand his empire while dealing with the emerging threat from Inspector Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil) and other rivals who challenge his dominance. The stakes are high as Pushpa’s power grows, but his journey is complicated by personal and professional conflicts that arise along the way.

Watch Pushpa 2: The Rule to know how the character of Pushpa evolves and how he proves his dominance over all his enemies.

