Box Office: With Emergency's low Rs 22 crore global finish, Kangana Ranaut delivers her 11th consecutive Bollywood underwhelmer

Kangana Ranaut made her Hindi film debut with Gangster in 2006. Kangana has often chosen meaty roles in films and her performances in movies like Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, and Queen say it all. However, the actress has had a dry spell in her career for a decade that hasn't been able to receive rainfall yet. With Emergency ending with Rs 22 crore global finish, the draught of success remains as it is.

Kangana Ranaut's 10 Consecutive Unsuccessful Movies In 10 Years; Emergency Becomes 11th

Kangana Ranaut has worked in 10 Hindi films in the last 10 years, with no box office winner to clap hands for. Her latest release, Emergency, in which she played the role of India's late Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, underperformed at the box office. Directed by Kangana herself, the historical biographical drama film has become her 11th consecutive Bollywood underwhelmer.

Tejas, which released in 2023, emerged as a disaster at the box office during its release. Apart from the 2023 action thriller, her other disastrous movies include Dhaakad (2022), Thalaivii (2021), Rangoon (2017), and I Love NY (2015).

Kangana has given four flops in the last decade namely, Panga (2020), Judgementall Hai Kya (2019), Simran (2017), and Katti Batti (2015). The only respite is Manikarnika- The Queen Of Jhansi. The 2019 film co-directed by the actress was an average grosser.

S.No. Movies Box Office Verdicts 1 Tejas Disaster 2 Dhaakad Disaster 3 Thalaivii Disaster 4 Panga Flop 5 Judgementall Hai Kya Flop 6 Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi Average 7 Simran Flop 8 Rangoon Disaster 9 Katti Batti Flop 10 I Love NY Disaster

Kangana Ranaut's Last Successful Movie In 10 Years

Before the dull phase, Kangana Ranaut impressed the audience with her powerful performance in Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The 2015 film, which served as a sequel to Tanu Weds Manu (2011), emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. Kangana played the dual roles of Tanuja Trivedi aka Tanu and Kusum Sangwan aka Datto alongside R Madhavan.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut is now planning her comeback with upcoming patriotic film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhata. She also has Queen 2 lined up for the future. Can these movies change her game at the box office? Time will see.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.