Box Office: Revisiting Rajkummar Rao’s theatrical releases of 2024; Srikanth, Stree 2, and more

Rajkummar Rao, who has worked in movies like Kai Po Che, Newton, Shahid, and more, is one of the talented actors in Bollywood. After a roller-coaster ride of the box office in 2024, Rajkummar is now gearing up for Bhool Chuk Maaf. Before its release, let's take a lookback at his four movies which was released last year.

Srikanth To Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Revisiting Rajkummar Rao's 2024 Releases

1. SRIKANTH

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth arrived in cinemas on May 10, 2024. Based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually-impaired industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries. the film starred Rajkummar Rao in the titular role. It earned Rs 47 crore net in India while emerging a semi-hit.

2. MR. AND MRS. MAHI

Backed by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi was released on May 31. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, the sports drama collected Rs 35 crore net in India. It turned out to be a flop at the box office.

3. STREE 2

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2, the sequel to Stree, hit the screens on August 15 last year. The horror comedy featured Rajkummar Rao in the lead role alongside Shraddha Kapoor who was cast as the female lead. It boasts of Rs 585 crore net earnings at the box office. Stree 2 was an all-time blockbuster.

4. VICKY VIDYA KA WOH WALA VIDEO

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was released in theaters on October 11. Rajkummar Rao was romantically paired with Triptii Dimri in the comedy movie. At Rs 38.75 crore net business, Raaj Shaandiliyaa's directorial venture was a below-average grosser.

Net India Box Office Collections And Verdicts Of Rajkummar Rao's Movies In 2024:

Movies Net India Collections Verdicts Srikanth Rs 47 crore Semi-Hit Mr. & Mrs. Mahi Rs 35 crore Flop Stree 2 Rs 585 crore All-Time Blockbuster Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Rs 38.75 crore Below Average

Coming back to Bhool Chuk Maaf, the upcoming film is slated to be released on May 9, 2025. The time loop comedy stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. Can it emerge a successful venture? Only time will tell.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.