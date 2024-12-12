Box Office: Arjun Kapoor Hit Flop Movie List

Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Singham Again, has been a part of Hindi cinema for a decade now. Arjun had been experiencing a decline in his career for many years before the success of Rohit Shetty's latest directorial venture. The actor started his journey as an assistant director to Nikkhil Advani in Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute To Love. He then worked as an associate producer in his father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor's productions, No Entry and Wanted.

Arjun Kapoor Films: Ishaqzaade, 2 States, Singham Again, And More

Arjun Kapoor's acting career has had a bumpy ride over the years with several flops and disasters. His successful movies include Ishaqzaade, Gunday, 2 States, and Singham Again. Arjun's movies that tanked at the box office include Aurangzeb, Finding Fanny, Tevar, and more.

ISHAQZAADE

Directed by Habib Faisal, Ishaqzaade starred debutante Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. The romantic action film featured them as rebellious lovers, Parma and Zoya. The 2012 film was a hit.

2 STATES

Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name, 2 States was headlined by Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The 2014 film emerged as a superhit.

PANIPAT

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat featured Arjun Kapoor as Sadashiv Rao Bhau alongside Kriti Sanon. Kriti played his on-screen wife, Parvati Bai. The 2019 epic war drama based on the Third Battle Of Panipat was a disaster.

SINGHAM AGAIN

Rohit Shetty's directorial Singham Again released on November 1 (Diwali 2024). Led by Ajay Devgn, the cop drama featured Arjun Kapoor as the main antagonist, Danger Lanka. Shetty's latest actioner which clashed with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, secured a semi-hit tag.

Box Office Verdicts Of Arjun Kapoor's Theatrical Releases Over The Years

Movies Verdict Ishaqzaade Hit Aurangzeb Flop Gunday Semi Hit 2 States Super Hit Finding Fanny Flop Tevar Flop Ki & Ka Semi Hit Half Girlfriend Below Average Mubarakan Flop Namaste England Disaster India's Most Wanted Disaster Panipat Disaster Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Disaster Ek Villain Returns Below Average Kuttey Disaster The Lady Killer Disaster Singham Again Semi-Hit

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.