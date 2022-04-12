Box Office: Vijay starrer Beast set for a Monstrous opening; Eyes opening day record of Sarkar in Tamil Nadu

The Indian box office is having a blast since the cinemas reopened after the Omicron wave in February. Gangubai Kathiawadi started things off with a highly encouraging Rs. 150 crores, The Kashmir Files had everybody’s jaws dropped for days with unreal box office trending and RRR set the box office on fire at the latter end of March grossing over Rs. 1000 crores worldwide . In between, there were regional Blockbusters like Bheeshma Parvam, Pawankhind, James and so on. Another box office volcano is set to explode this week, with the release of KGF Chapter 2 and Beast and which will be resetting various box office records.

Going first will be Vijay starrer Beast which is set for a monstrous opening tomorrow across the world wherever Tamil films are released. Initially supposed to release on April 14 (Tamil New Year), the film’s release was moved a day up, avoiding the direct clash with KGF Chapter 2 on its opening day in order to optimise the initial demand. The idea seems to be working as the film is eyeing a huge start on Wednesday.

For the uninitiated, Vijay and Sun Pictures' previous collaboration, Diwali 2018 release Sarkar holds the opening day record in Tamil Nadu at Rs. 32.84 crores . The opening day record in Tamil Nadu was renewed by a Vijay starrer in the last two instances. He had two releases after Sarkar but both had some external factors keeping them under the record. After almost four years, a Vijay starrer is releasing in “normal” conditions and the expectations are again for a new opening day record. The trade is abuzz with excitement, with figures like Rs. 35 crores plus thrown for the day one while those bullish, going as high as Rs. 40 crores.

Backing the expectations are the pre-sales which are through the roof. At the time of writing the movie has sold tix worth Rs. 17 crores for the opening day in the state in nearly 350 polled stations. Including the unpolled locations and the early morning shows, this number could be well over Rs. 25 crores. By the end of the day, it can go on to breach the Rs. 30 crores mark. That pre-sales number alone will make the movie the second biggest opener in the state, overtaking Valimai which grossed Rs. 28 crores earlier this year in February.