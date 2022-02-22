Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak pre-release business; Realises over 100 crores for theatrical rights

The other South Indian superstar whose previous film was a Pink remake and had to postpone the movie from January, Pawan Kalyan , will be reporting back to cinemas this week with Bheemla Nayak . The Telugu remake of the 2020 Malayalam release Ayyappanum Koshiyum has realised Rs. 102.50 crores approx for its theatrical rights globally. Of this Rs. 84.30 crores is from the Telugu states while another Rs. 9.20 crores from the rest of India, totalling Rs. 93.50 crores All India.

Even though the ticketing issue in Andhra Pradesh, which has been plaguing the Telugu film industry since last year is expected to get sorted this week with newer increased prices to be implemented from Friday onwards, the business in the region is still not as it used to be. Earlier you would have business from Andhra equal to the sum of Nizam and Ceeded, but here the prices are only 80 per cent, which is still a lot better than just 55-60 per cent that has been the standard performance during the last year.

The prices film is sold at are quite reasonable, especially in Nizam where the business potential has gone very high after the recent series of ticket hikes in the last few months. Though hearsay in the trade is that the price for the territory may be renegotiated or act as advance, will keep you posted on that. The last couple of Pawan Kalyan films had their distributors end up in red, if this one gets the talk right, it could quite comfortably emerge a winner for them.

The theatrical pre-release business of Pawan Kalyan starrer Bheemla Nayak are as follows:

Nizam - Rs. 30 crores

Ceeded - Rs. 16.20 crores

Uttar Andhra - Rs. 9.60 crores

Guntur - Rs. 7.20 crores

East - Rs. 6.40 crores

West - Rs. 5.60 crores

Krishna - Rs. 6 crores (valued)

Nellore - Rs. 3.30 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 84.30 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 7 crores

Tamil Nadu / Kerala - Rs. 1 crores

North India - Rs. 1.20 crores (valued)

India - Rs. 93.50 crores

Overseas - Rs. 9 crores

Worldwide - Rs. 102.50 crores