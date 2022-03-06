Box Office: Bheeshma Parvam scores biggest Saturday ever in Kerala, Set for 4-days weekend record
Recently Mohanlal has been the one breaking the box office records in Mollywood, but this week it is the other “M” doing the records breaking. Mammootty led Bheeshma Parvam is doing humongous business in Kerala, grossing Rs. 15.25-15.50 crores approx in its first three days. Added to that, another Rs. 1.50 crores from the rest of India, the all India number stands at Rs. 16.75-17 crores approx.
On Saturday, the film recorded a huge Rs. 5.25 crores plus at the Kerala box office, taking the long-standing record for biggest Saturday ever in the state beating Baahubali: The Conclusion which grossed Rs. 5.10 crores in May 2017. The film is projected to reach Rs. 21 crores plus during its 4-days weekend in the state, which will be the biggest ever for Mollywood movie, ahead of Lucifer’s Rs. 20 crores. Depending on where the actuals land, it can be over Baahubali: The Conclusion’s 4-days haul of Rs. 21.23 crores during Labor day weekend as well.
The day-wise box office collections of Bheeshma Parvam at the Indian box office are as follows:
Thursday - Rs. 6.70 crores
Friday - Rs. 4.40 crores
Saturday - Rs. 5.80 crores
Total - Rs. 16.90 crores
The weekend numbers and trending mostly confirms Rs. 40 crores plus final in the state. If it continues with strong collections and stays above Rs. 3 crores plus during first few weekdays, Rs. 50 crores plus talks can begin. The film is also faring strongly overseas as well, with nearly $500K opening day in UAE on Thursday. The weekend in Gulf is expected to be around $2.50 million-plus.
