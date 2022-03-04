Box Office: Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam takes 3rd biggest opening ever in Kerala for Mollywood

Bheeshma Parvam took a Bumper start at the box office, becoming one of the few films to top Rs. 6 crores on opening day in Kerala. The film grossed Rs. 6-6.25 crores approx on Thursday playing on around 1775 show at 406 screens. Mammootty led action thriller recorded the third-highest opening day ever in the state for a Mollywood film. It grossed another Rs. 50 lakhs approx in the rest of India playing on a very limited number of shows for an all Indian opening day of Rs. 6.50-6.75 crores.

The top opening days at the Kerala box office for Mollywood films are as follows:

Odiyan (2018) - Rs. 7.10 crores Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (2021) - Rs. 6.27 crores Bheeshma Parvam (2022) - Rs. 6-6.25 crores Approx Lucifer (2019) - Rs. 6.05 crores Kayamkulam Kochunni (2019) - Rs. 5.05 crores