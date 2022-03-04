Box Office: Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam takes 3rd biggest opening ever in Kerala for Mollywood
Bheeshma Parvam took a Bumper start at the box office, becoming one of the few films to top Rs. 6 crores on opening day in Kerala. The film grossed Rs. 6-6.25 crores approx on Thursday playing on around 1775 show at 406 screens. Mammootty led action thriller recorded the third-highest opening day ever in the state for a Mollywood film. It grossed another Rs. 50 lakhs approx in the rest of India playing on a very limited number of shows for an all Indian opening day of Rs. 6.50-6.75 crores.
The top opening days at the Kerala box office for Mollywood films are as follows:
- Odiyan (2018) - Rs. 7.10 crores
- Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (2021) - Rs. 6.27 crores
- Bheeshma Parvam (2022) - Rs. 6-6.25 crores Approx
- Lucifer (2019) - Rs. 6.05 crores
- Kayamkulam Kochunni (2019) - Rs. 5.05 crores
The Mollywood opening toppers list has been dominated by Mohanlal for some time now, with Odiyan at the top and recently released Marakkar as runner-up. There are two more films other than the listed above to go over Rs. 5 crores mark namely, Sarkar and Baahubali 2. With Bheeshma Parvam, Mammootty has changed that making it on the list of big openers, though obviously in past he has his share of gigantic openers. The initial audience reception is positive and the second day is also recording strong numbers. The film will be targeting one of, if not the biggest weekend ever with a 4-days weekend projected to be around Rs. 17-18 crores at the moment.
