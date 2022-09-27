Box Office: Brahmastra and Chup secure healthy footfalls as exhibitors experiment with ticket prices

Box office went through some drastic changes over the last few days, after National Cinema Day, where ticket prices were slashed to Rs. 75 in around 4000 operating screens that are part of the Multiplex Association Of India. Looking at the results of the films on National Cinema Day, the exhibitors and producers unanimously decided to cap the tickets at Rs. 100, exclusive of GST, for the weekdays, as part of their Navratri offer. Few properties went on to show the film at a bare minimum price of Rs. 75. Whether these offers will be seasonal or not will be known in the times to come.

Coming back to box office, Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva on its third Monday managed to collect Rs. 1.80 - 2 cr nett while Chup: Revenge Of The Artist collected Rs. 80 lakh - 1 cr nett. Both these films ran at good occupancies considering how low the ticket prices have been capped. Few properties managed to match numbers of Saturday and Sunday, which is impressive. As for the exhibitors, the nett collections have not seen a drastic effect with the offer. Although the footfalls are high, it has no value addition till it doesn't drastically increase their food and beverages and advertisement revenue.