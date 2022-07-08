EXCLUSIVE: Multiplex associations bring back the OTT window to 8 weeks from August 1 for all Bollywood Films

The pandemic changed the business of Hindi cinema in a big way with feature films opting for an OTT premiere within 4 weeks of release. There have been several debates on this move impacting the theatrical potential of feature films (especially the mid-sized films), but there have been exceptions like Pushpa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which defied the norm by doing some business even after their OTT premiere. The producers opted for an early premiere as they fetched excess money from the producers for reducing the gap between theatrical and OTT.

And now, we have exclusively learnt that the multiplex associations and exhibitors of India have decided to bring back the conventional 8 week OTT window from August 1. "This has been in the discussion for a while now within the industry and the guidelines have now been enforced by the multiplex association. All the films releasing from August 1 will have to maintain a gap of at-least 8 weeks between theatrical release and OTT premiere. The producers who don't abide by this won't get a theatrical release in the properties of exhibitors who are a part of this association. The multiplex association of India have had conversations with all the producers and they are all on the same page now," revealed a source close to the development. For those unaware, over 60 percent of cinema halls in India are already a part of this association, and the independent single screen properties are expected to come up with similar rules soon.

This has been in the discussion for a while now within the industry and the guidelines have now been enforced by the multiplex association. All the films releasing from August 1 will have to maintain a gap of at-least 8 weeks between theatrical release and OTT premiere Source

The move was met with resistance from some initiially, but with multiple meetings over the last few months, the decision of maintaining an 8-week window is seen as something for the betterment of Hindi film industry. "The 4 week window had dented the business prospects of the mid-sized Hindi films, as the audience for this zone of cinema preferred to wait for 4 weeks rather than spending Rs 400 for a big screen. This move might bring them back for a certain zone of films," the source added.

Shamshera might be the last Hindi film which will premiere on OTT within 4 weeks. "The Ek Villain team are conflicted at the moment with regards to the OTT premiere window. They are contemplating on the pros and cons of both the moves and will take a call by July 15 with regards to the OTT window. Shamshera will premiere within 4 weeks around August 20," the source concluded.

What do you think of this move? Do let us know!

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna teams up with Tiger Shroff on Shashank Khaitan's next - Karan Johar to produce