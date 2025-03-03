Box Office: Can Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana have a verdict-changing re-run like Sanam Teri Kasam?

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is among the latest ones to join the list of theatrical comebacks. Released eight years ago, it resonated with the audience for blending romance and social commentary. Headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda, the 2017 movie was a love story of soon-to-be married couple Satyendra and Aarti whose lives change after her decision to run away from their wedding. Ahead of its re-release, let's delve into how the film performed back then and whether it can change its verdict this time.

Lookback To Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana's Performance In Original Run

Directed by Ratnaa Sinha, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana received mixed response from critics for its narrative. However, it was appreciated for the performances of the star cast. The light-hearted entertainer earned a lifetime business of Rs 15.25 crore net in India.

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda-starrer emerged as a flop at the box office back then. Apart from the film, its song, Mera Intkam Dekhegi became quite popular. So much so that it received a cult status and became the go-to track for heartbroken lovers.

Can It Change Its Fate Like Sanam Teri Kasam?

Producer Deepak Mukut, who backed Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana under Soham Rockstar Entertainment, has now announced the theatrical comeback of the 2017 film. Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda's movie will hit the screens on March 7, 2025, coinciding with the Women's Day weekend. Cinegoers who like romantic movies and those who are aspiring for civil services are expected to relive the charm in theaters.

Going by the blockbuster re-run of Sanam Teri Kasam, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana should ideally be a successful venture this time. It can work for having a nostalgia factor while bringing the old school romance back. This is to note that it was one of the main factors for the successful theatrical re-run of the 2016 tragic romance.

Deepak Mukut should also ensure that it receives good social media campaigning through star cast and fans in the form of songs, short clips, and posters, just like his 2016 production did this time.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.