Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release India Box Office Lifetime: Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer ends run with an EXCEPTIONAL Rs 34.15 crore net

Sanam Teri Kasam is a surprise re-release winner at the box office this time. The 2016 film shouldered on Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane made its theatrical return on February 7, 2025. Produced by Deepak Mukut, the nine-year-old movie has had a verdict-changing re-run. With its theatrical run almost been over, Sanam Teri Kasam has collected a lifetime business of Rs 34.15 crore in re-release.

Sanam Teri Kasam Closes Its Curtains; Brings Rs 34.15 Crore Lifetime Business In Re-release

Jointly helmed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, Sanam Teri Kasam had been a terrific performer in theaters this time. The romantic drama now boasts of a net lifetime business of Rs 34.15 crore in the second innings. The cult movie earned Rs 34.06 crore net in India in the last 22 days. It will end up collecting Rs 9 lakh to Rs 10 lakh in the last weekend while leaving the theaters.

Sanam Teri Kasam Becomes A Blockbuster In 2nd Innings; Overall Verdict Is A Hit

Sanam Teri Kasam, which was a flop in its original release, turned out to be a blockbuster in its theatrical comeback. Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer has changed its overall verdict from flop to hit. The total business of the 2016 tragic romance now stands at Rs 42.15 crore net in India which also includes Rs 8 crore net business from the first run.

Advertisement

Sanam Teri Kasam has become the highest grossing re-release in India since 2000s while surpassing Tumbbad's second innings. The strong word of mouth, nostalgia for old school romance, and the power of social media helped the nine-year-old film revive itself in the second release.

Meanwhile, the makers are now planning to bring its sequel, Sanam Teri Kasam 2. While Harshvardhan Rane will be the lead, Shraddha Kapoor will reportedly replace Mawra Hocane to play the female lead. Have you watched Sanam Teri Kasam in theaters?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.