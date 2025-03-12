Box Office: Captain America Brave New World tops The First Avenger at U.S. box office, aims for USD 200 million finish
Captain America: Brave New World surpassed The First Avenger at the U.S. box office, crossing USD 177 million as it continues its steady run with no major competition until Snow White.
Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World has officially outperformed Captain America: The First Avenger at the U.S. box office, surpassing its USD 176.2 million domestic total. As of its fourth Monday, the Anthony Mackie starrer has grossed USD 177.2 million in the U.S., solidifying its standing among past Captain America films.
The film brought in USD 765,000 on its fourth Monday, experiencing only a 26.4% drop from the previous Monday. Comparatively, The First Avenger earned USD 985,000 on its fourth Monday with a 41.1% decline. The Winter Soldier collected USD 1.1 million with a 58.9% drop, while Civil War saw a surge, making USD 4.6 million with a 52.6% spike.
When compared against other Presidents’ Day weekend releases, Brave New World held better than Sonic the Hedgehog (USD 618,000, down 31.2%) and Fifty Shades of Grey (USD 487,000, down 6.1%). However, the film fell short of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (USD 853,000, down 6.1%), Deadpool (USD 1.4 million, down 38.7%), and Black Panther (USD 4 million, down 14.5%).
Starring the aforementioned actor in the titular role—having previously played Falcon in the Captain America films—this new installment marks a significant transition in the franchise. The film also features Harrison Ford as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross, stepping into the role previously played by the late William Hurt. Other cast members include Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, and Shira Haas. The story follows Wilson defending the legacy of the shield while facing new global threats and political intrigues.
With no major competition until Snow White releases in two weeks, Brave New World is projected to reach a final domestic total between USD 195 million and USD 215 million. Its global gross as of now is forecasted to be between USD 400 million and USD 425 million.
Marvel fans continue to support Brave New World despite mixed reviews about its narrative and action sequence. While it may not reach the heights of previous Captain America entries like Civil War, the film is holding steady overall.
