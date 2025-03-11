Box Office: Disney unveils final Snow White trailer as pre-sales begin ahead of March 21 release; Check Out HERE

Disney has released the final trailer for its upcoming live-action Snow White to mark the kickoff of pre-sales ahead of its March 21 theatrical debut. Starring Rachel Zegler as the beloved princess and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, the film serves as a modern reimagination of the Mouse House’s 1937 animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which itself was based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale from 1812.

Directed by Marc Webb and written by Erin Cressida Wilson, Snow White had been in development for nearly a decade. Plans for the remake were first confirmed in 2016, with Wilson attached as the screenwriter. Webb entered discussions to helm in 2019, with his involvement officially announced the same year.

Production for the offering primarily took place in London between March and July 2022, with additional shoots in June 2024 due to the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Despite anticipation surrounding the film, it has faced multiple pre-release controversies, including criticism over casting choices, narrative modifications, and Zegler’s comments expressing dissatisfaction with aspects of the original film. Disney’s reimagining of the iconic seven dwarfs, however, took the cake as the top controversy among fans of the classic animated feature.

The film, for those unfamiliar, follows the titular character as she teams up with seven dwarfs to reclaim her kingdom from her stepmother, the Evil Queen. With a mix of adventure, musical numbers, and tinkered storytelling, Disney aims to present the tale to the generation of iPad kids while making old fans relive their childhood yet again.

Andrew Burnap, Martin Klebba, Ansu Kabia, and more round out the film’s ensemble cast. The former actor plays Jonathan, a new character created for the film as the heroine’s love interest.

Disney’s live-action remakes have been a major focus in recent years, with films like Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast garnering immense box-office success. As anticipation builds for the film, its final trailer gives audiences a closer look at its visual aesthetics and iconic moments from the original story. Have a look at it below!

Are you planning on seeing the film at the cinema? With an estimated budget of USD 269 million, the flick will have additional pressure to perform outstandingly at ticket counters.