Box Office: Captain America Brave New World nears USD 400M globally but faces profitability hurdles

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is inching closer to the USD 400 million milestone at the global box office. The latest installment in the superhero franchise grossed USD 9.2 million in its third weekend overseas, marking a 51.1% drop from the previous weekend. With its international total now standing at USD 194.2 million across 53 markets and a domestic cume of USD 176.6 million, the film’s global gross has reached a dignified USD 370.6 million. We say dignified because the offering was made on a USD 180 million budget minus marketing, and for it to break even theatrically, it needs USD 425 to USD 450 million—only then begins the road to earning profits.

The road ahead in terms of profitability will not be an easy one, as industry analysts project its lifetime total to be between USD 405 million and USD 440 million. While it may seem respectable, the film’s ticket sales performance has sparked discussion about franchise fatigue in the comic book adaptation genre.

Advertisement

Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America 4 sees Anthony Mackie take center stage as Sam Wilson, taking on the mantle of the titular superhero from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The film also features returning Marvel stars Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, reprising his role as The Leader, and Liv Tyler as Betty Ross. New additions include Harrison Ford as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, following the passing of William Hurt, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, and Shira Haas as Israeli superheroine Sabra.

The plot follows Wilson as he navigates global threats and political intrigue, grappling with defending the legacy of the shield.

Advertisement

While the film’s reception has been mixed, with audiences and critics divided over its narrative direction, it has still managed to draw devoted MCU fans. As Captain America 4 continues its theatrical run, its final box office tally will determine the franchise's future. It may also play a crucial role in Marvel reworking its strategy moving forward as it seeks to reinvigorate interest in its beloved superheroes.

Have you caught Brave New World in cinemas yet?