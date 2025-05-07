Box Office: Chhaava and Raid 2 propel Bollywood to Rs 1000 crore plus Hindi net for 2025

2025 has been an interesting year for the Bollywood industry so far. Over the last couple of years, the movies generally performed in extremes. That is, either films ended up as blockbusters or they ended up being outrightly rejected to consequently be classified as disasters. This year, yes there have been major successes and shocking failures, but there also have been more than expected number of films with middling results.

The Bollywood industry is going to scampered past Rs 1000 crore net in India (Hindi versions only) with Raid 2 and now all eyes are on the upcoming releases.Among significant Bollywood releases this year, Sky Force, The Diplomat, Kesari 2 and Jaat are the four movies which are neither outright flops nor surefire hits. Raid 2 has been observing a hit trend over the first six days and now, all eyes are on how it trends in the days to come, not ignoring the fact that the attention for the film has diverted towards national matters.

The month of January saw the release of Sky Force, which ended up as an underperformer despite managing to net slightly over Rs 100 crore. Other releases were mostly flops and disasters. February was massive, much thanks to Chhaava's all time blockbuster success. All the other releases, again were either flops or disasters. In March, The Diplomat opened low but legged well to manage a decent Rs 40 crore net final. Sikandar was the biggest shocker of the year with final net collections in the vicinity of Rs 100 crore; a disastrous result for a Salman Khan starrer. April was reasonably good due to two average earners Jaat and Kesari 2. Raid 2 shall easily net over Rs 100 crore in its second weekend. Lifetime numbers for the film should be close to Rs 150 crore. Bhool Chuk Maaf and other small releases should hopefully ensure that May ends for Bollywood on a respectable note, after which biggies like Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par will take centre stage in June.

With Raid 2, Bollywood will cross the Rs 1000 crore net barrier for the year of 2025. These aren't really numbers to boast about but they are not bad by any measure considering that most of the bigger films of the year are lined up in the months to come. How excited are you for the upcoming slate of Bollywood? Do let us know. Also stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the movie updates.

