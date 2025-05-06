Box Office India Net Comparison 1st 5 Days: Drishyam 2 vs Shaitaan vs Raid 2; which recent Ajay Devgn film performed better?

Box Office India Net Comparison 1st 5 Days: Ajay Devgn is currently drawing crowds with Raid 2, which stands out as one of Bollywood’s top performers. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and starring Riteish Deshmukh, Saurabh Shukla, and Vaani Kapoor, the film has completed five days at the box office.

As this latest thriller continues its strong run, let’s take a look at how it compares to Ajay Devgn’s past successful mid-size films – Shaitaan and Drishyam 2.

Raid 2 remains behind Shaitaan and Drishyam 2 in its first five days

While Raid 2 enjoyed a 4-day extended opening weekend, Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan had standard 3-day weekends, releasing on a Friday. The 3-day India net box office collection for Drishyam 2 stood at Rs 62.25 crore, while Shaitaan followed with Rs 54.50 crore. Raid 2 had the lowest 3-day total among the three, earning Rs 49.25 crore.

However, Raid 2 witnessed a major boost on Day 4, collecting Rs 22 crore thanks to the Sunday advantage. In contrast, Day 4 for Drishyam 2 and Shaitaan fell on a Monday, with collections of Rs 11.75 crore and Rs 7.5 crore respectively.

Day 5 allows for a fair comparison of weekdays across the three films. Since Monday fell on Day 5 for Raid 2, the film collected Rs 7 crore net at the Indian box office. Shaitaan stayed slightly lower with Rs 6.5 crore, while the 2022 release Drishyam 2 led with Rs 10.25 crore.

Overall, Drishyam 2 tops the 5-day net box office comparison with Rs 84.25 crore, followed by Raid 2 at Rs 78.25 crore. Shaitaan ranks third among the three, with a total of Rs 67.50 crore.

Here's a comparative look at the first five-day net India collections of all three films:

Days Raid 2 Drishyam 2 Shaitaan Day 1 Rs 19 crore Rs 14.75 crore Rs 15 crore Day 2 Rs 12.15 crore Rs 21 crore Rs 18 crore Day 3 Rs 18.10 crore Rs 26.50 crore Rs 20.50 crore Day 4 Rs 22 crore Rs 11.75 crore Rs 7.5 crore Day 5 Rs 7 crore Rs 10.25 crore Rs 6.5 crore Total Rs 78.25 crore Rs 84.25 crore Rs 67.25 crore

