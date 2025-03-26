Box Office: Fandango poll reveals the most anticipated summer 2025 movies, led by Jurassic World Rebirth

With Summer 2025 just a month away, Fandango, the renowned American digital ticketing company, polled over 3,000 moviegoers to find out which big releases they’re most excited for. From sequels and reboots to fresh entries, here are the top 10 picks.

Most Anticipated Summer 2025 Movies Per Fandango

10. Freaky Friday:

The long-awaited sequel to Disney’s 2003 blockbuster Freaky Friday, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, is set to charm viewers with another round of body-swapping chaos.

9. Lilo & Stitch:

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White may be underperforming at the box office currently, but the summer looks promising for the Mouse House, with Lilo & Stitch set to invite kids and family audiences to theaters.

8. How to Train Your Dragon:

The live-action remake of the 2010 DreamWorks Animation film follows the bond between Hiccup and his dragon, Toothless, in an adventure that captivated audiences in its original form.

7. 28 Years Later:

The highly anticipated follow-up to 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later, this new installment expands the terrifying post-apocalyptic world infected by the Rage Virus.

6. Ballerina:

A spinoff from the John Wick universe, Ballerina stars Ana de Armas as a deadly assassin seeking revenge. With the franchise’s reputation at stake, this outing must impress fans.

5. Thunderbolts:

The MCU offering assembles a group of antiheroes featuring characters like Bucky Barnes and Yelena Belova. It promises a darker take on the superhero genre.

4. Superman:

The film will kick-start David Corenswet’s journey as Clark Kent in DC. Directed by James Gunn, the movie is set to redefine the Man of Steel for a new generation.

3. Mission: Impossible — Final Reckoning:

Tom Cruise returns for the final installment of the Mission: Impossible saga. Expect breathtaking stunts and nonstop action as Ethan Hunt takes on his last assignment.

2. The Fantastic Four: First Steps:

Marvel has nothing to lose and everything to gain from this venture as the studio’s first family finally joins the MCU. Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner, and more lead the project.

1. Jurassic World: Rebirth:

Topping the list is the latest addition to the Jurassic World franchise. With dinosaurs once again roaming Earth, this film aims to deliver epic prehistoric thrills, starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and more.

With a lineup this strong, Summer 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable season at the box office. Which film are you most excited for?