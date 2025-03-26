Box Office: Snow White struggles with USD 2.6M Monday gross; Road to break even looks tough

Snow White is facing exactly what was feared after its underwhelming opening weekend box office performance. The Disney live-action remake of 1937’s iconic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs peaked at USD 86.1 million in its first three days when it was projected to gross USD 100 million-plus globally. Now, we have the figures for the much-anticipated title’s Monday run, and dare we say, things aren’t looking favorable.

The Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot starrer grossed a dismal USD 2.6 million on the first day of the week, registering a harsh 74.5 percent drop from Sunday. At the same point in their runs, Maleficent 2 had logged USD 2.2 million with a 78 percent decline, Dumbo had made USD 2.9M with a 78.2 percent wane, Jungle Cruise had raked in USD 3.7M with a 59.8 percent dip, and Wonka had earned USD 4M with a 62.1 percent fall.

Snow White’s current domestic cume stands at USD 44.8M. With this trajectory, the road to breaking even at the box office for the USD 250 million title, not even including marketing costs, will be a tough one.

Snow White is the second nail in Disney’s coffin this year. The studio’s Marvel outing, Captain America: Brave New World, which arrived on February 14, is yet to break even theatrically. It seems unlikely that the USD 180 million project, which becomes even costlier with its marketing cost, will earn any profits from its box office run.

Back to Snow White, the film was somewhat expected to disappoint commercially as it was marred by several controversies leading up to its debut. First, the Mouse House was criticized for its blind casting of a Latina (Zegler) to play its fairest princess. The actress then went ahead and made things worse for herself and the production by calling the aforementioned original weird. Gadot also sparked negative chatter around the film with her vocal Zionist views.

Disney was further criticized for its creative decisions, including the reimagining of the iconic dwarfs.

Snow White does not have a long window to capitalize on, as Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie is on its way. Starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Jennifer Coolidge, and more, the April 4 release is forecasted to gross USD 55 to USD 75 million globally. If the figure materializes, there’s no doubt it will be at the cost of the former entry being completely sidelined by audiences.

Have you watched the Disney tentpole yet? If yes, do share your thoughts on the animation, performances, narrative, and other elements of the film!