As Disney unveils Freakier Friday trailer, here's a look at how the original Freaky Friday performed at the box office

Disney has dropped the first trailer for Freakier Friday, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2003 hit Freaky Friday. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, the upcoming fantasy comedy is set to hit theaters on August 8, 2025, bringing audiences back into the body-swapping chaos that made the original film a fan favorite.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra and penned by Jordan Weiss, the sequel marks the seventh installment in the Freaky Friday franchise. It picks up years after the events of the first film, with Curtis and Lohan reprising their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. Returning cast members include Rosalind Chao, Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Ryan Malgarini, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Lucille Soong, and Stephen Tobolowsky. New faces joining the ensemble include Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Vanessa Bayer.

The original film, directed by Mark Waters and based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel, was a box office success, grossing USD 160.8 million worldwide. Domestically, it earned USD 110.2 million, while internationally, it raked in USD 50.6 million. The success solidified its status as a beloved Disney classic.

Freakier Friday promises to maintain the heart and humor that made its predecessor a success while introducing fresh twists on generational dynamics. With Ganatra at the helm—a Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning director and producer—the film aims to blend nostalgia with a modern energy, appealing to both old and new audiences.

Disney’s decision to release the film in the summer indicates the studio’s confidence in its potential. Andrew Gunn, who produced the first movie, is producing the sequel alongside former Mouse House executive Kristin Burr.

Filming wrapped in August. Notably, this marks Lohan’s return to the big screen after making a Hollywood comeback with back-to-back Netflix rom-coms.

For those unversed, the actress, who began her career at the age of three as a child model, secured her first movie role in 1998 with the remake of The Parent Trap. She later moved to Dubai to escape overstimulation and took a step back from the industry. Regarding her Netflix projects, Lohan starred in the streamer’s 2022 holiday movie Falling for Christmas, as well as Irish Wish, which was released in March 2024.