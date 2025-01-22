Box Office: As the budget of Mission Impossible 8 gets grossly exaggerated on the internet, here's why we feel no Tom Cruise fan needs to be worried

Over the past week, rumors have swirled in the movie business that the budget for Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, unofficially titled MI8, has ballooned to a staggering $400 million. While such claims have sparked chatter among fans and industry insiders, it's crucial to separate fact from fiction.

First and foremost, the figure, according to us, is grossly exaggerated and could have been planted in the film scene by the franchise’s competitors. Inflating production budgets has become a trend in recent years, often used to sensationalize narratives and create unwarranted negativity around major projects. While the Mission: Impossible series is known for its intense action sequences shot across the globe, which contributes extensively to production costs, there’s no evidence to support the aforementioned buzz-causing figure.

Secondly, even if the budget were to approach that level, fans have little reason for concern, as there is immense pent-up demand for the final chapter of the franchise, which will certainly reflect in its holistic earnings. Tom Cruise, 62, who has redefined action filmmaking with daring stunts, has consistently delivered hits that exceed expectations, and this time too the case is expected to be no different.

The Mission: Impossible franchise has continually exceeded its previous box office earnings, so it’s only logical to believe MI8 will do the same. As it stands, the film is targeting $1 billion globally, and based on its predecessor’s box office performances, the target seems achievable.

Here’s a recap of how each Mission: Impossible film has performed globally:

Mission: Impossible (1996) - $457 million

Mission: Impossible II (2000) - $549 million

Mission: Impossible III (2006) - $399 million

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011) - $694 million

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation (2015) - $688 million

Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018) - $786 million

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) - $566 million

Advertisement

Even with the slightly inflated budget rumor, Mission: Impossible 8 is likely to dominate the global box office and cap off the saga with an unprecedented, high-impact installment.

As Ethan Hunt's story comes to an explosive close, Tom Cruise's box office appeal is set to keep fans hooked.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Tom Cruise Revealed How Lady Gaga Helped Compose Top Gun: Maverick Score