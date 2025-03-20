Ana de Armas Faces Off Against Keanu Reeves’ John Wick in Ballerina Trailer; Details and Release Date Inside
The John Wick universe expands with Ballerina, featuring Ana de Armas in a high-octane assassin showdown. The film arrives in theaters on June 6.
The John Wick franchise is set to return, but this time, Ana de Armas takes center stage. The highly anticipated spinoff, titled Ballerina, dropped its first action-packed trailer, teasing a fierce showdown between de Armas’ character and Keanu Reeves’ legendary assassin, John Wick.
In Ballerina, Ana plays Eve Macarro, a Russian ballerina-turned-assassin on a relentless quest for revenge against those who murdered her family. Set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, the film expands on the character originally portrayed by Unity Phelan, offering a deeper look into the world of assassins.
Keanu Reeves reprises his role as John Wick, marking his return two years after the franchise’s fourth installment, which became its highest-grossing entry, earning over $440 million worldwide. The John Wick franchise has collectively surpassed $1 billion at the global box office.
De Armas continues to prove her action star prowess with Ballerina, following standout roles in No Time to Die and Ghosted. She also earned an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. The film follows previous franchise expansions, including The Continental, a prequel miniseries released on Peacock in 2023.
Directed by Len Wiseman (Underworld) and written by Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead), Ballerina is produced by franchise veterans Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski, with Kaley Smalley Romo executive producing.
With high-stakes action, familiar faces, and a fresh perspective on the John Wick universe, Ballerina is shaping up to be a must-watch. The film arrives in theaters on June 6, promising another adrenaline-fueled chapter in the hit franchise.