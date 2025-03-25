Pedro Pascal Makes Rare First Comment About Dinner Date With Jennifer Aniston at The Last of Us Season 2 Premiere

Pedro Pascal reflected on his dinner date with Jennifer Aniston. The duo had been on a 3-hour-long outing, sparking relationship rumors. In conversation with the media portal, the actor opened up about his meetup with the Friends actress and initially joked that he was being offered a role in her show.

Ahead of the premiere of The Last of Us season 2, the actor conversed with Access Hollywood and spilled the details of his get-together with the We’re the Millers star. Upon asking if he would cast Aniston in the upcoming episodes of the show, Pascal claimed that on the contrary, he might “go on her show.”

In the follow-up question, the journalist asked if Pascal would do that and be up for a role in The Morning Show, to which the Gladiator II star responded, “I would do anything for Jennifer.” He further revealed that the actress is a “good in crisis” person, and she is like that to everyone.

Speaking further about his friendship with the actress, Pascal said, “If you are in a party setting and you make eye contact with Jen, she just knows exactly what’s going on with you and knows exactly how to make you feel.”

He continued, “If you’re really high at a party, make eye contact with Jen Aniston, and she’ll calm your central nervous system, and you’ll be like everything’s fine.”

Pascal and the Just Go With It star had been snapped outside of the hotel chatting and holding hands, making the fans gush about the friends. Moreover, clearing the air about the celebrities’ relationship status, an insider revealed to Page Six, “There is no romance going on between Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal.” The source added, “They respect each other as artists, but it’s strictly platonic, and they’re not dating.”

Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal has returned to the new season of The Last of Us alongside Bella Ramsay.