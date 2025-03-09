Will Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's A Quiet Place return for season 3?

The fans who were worried if A Quiet Place’s third part would come to fruition or not can calm down as it will definitely see the light of day. This exciting news was confirmed by the film's producer Brad Fuller.

During a chat with The Direct at the SXSW event, the producer who was present to promote his latest venture– the Astronaut– made sure to talk about the above-mentioned topic and clarified that A Quiet Place: Day One, which was released in the year 2024 (starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn), was not the part 3 of the franchise.

He said, “So, Day One is not A Quiet Place 3, just to be clear," adding that they have begun putting the threequel together right now.

Fuller said that when they created the first installment, John Krasinski, who also stars in the project was very busy, adding they he had just finished working on The Office and he desired to wear the director’s cap.

The producer told the publication that now the Jack Ryan star “is so in demand,” and it is difficult to get Krasinski. Fuller mentioned that the actor and director is making a film currently and as soon as he is done with that, they will hopefully “turn his attention,” to the third part of A Quiet Place.

The filmmaker also said that they wanted to complete that trilogy and he hopes that there is even more to A Quit Place franchise beyond that. Fuller added, “I don’t want it to be with a different director if we did it again, yeah.”

As far as the other essential information regarding A Quiet Pace 3 goes, it is not available yet.