Box Office: Good Bad Ugly emerges as Ajith Kumar's highest overseas grosser; deets inside

Tamil Superstar Ajith Kumar ’s star power has once again proven unstoppable, but this time, the waves are being felt far beyond Tamil Nadu. His latest action film Good Bad Ugly has quietly shattered records, becoming the highest-grossing overseas release of Ajith’s career. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film has earned USD 7.35 million (approximately Rs 63 crore) from overseas markets in just 11 days, marking a major milestone in his international box office journey.

Here’s an overview of Good Bad Ugly ’s performance in international markets (Tamil version):

Malaysia: USD 2.25 million

Malaysia emerged as the top contributor, thanks to its large Tamil fan base and long-standing support for Tamil cinema. This stylish film, featuring Ajith in a bold new avatar, received overwhelming love from audiences.

Middle East: USD 1.4 million

The Gulf nations, especially Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, turned out in strong numbers. Typically dominated by Malayalam films, these regions saw Ajith make a significant mark with Good Bad Ugly.

North America: USD 1.24 million

Despite stiff competition, the movie performed strongly in the US and Canada, thanks to the Tamil diaspora. While stars like Rajinikanth and Vijay usually dominate this circuit, Ajith delivered impressive numbers this time.

UK and Europe: USD 1.04 million

Support from the United Kingdom, Germany, and France remained steady, bolstered by well-timed premieres and positive reviews. Fans, especially in major UK cities, are raving about Ajith’s multiple makeovers in the film.

Singapore: USD 686K

A consistent stronghold for Tamil cinema, Singapore, where Tamil is an official language, continued its support for Ajith’s films in a big way.

Sri Lanka: USD 335K

Thanks to close cultural ties and geographical proximity, the film performed reasonably well across Sri Lanka. Despite economic challenges, fans still flocked to see Ajith on the big screen.

Australia and New Zealand: USD 259K

With growing Tamil communities and well-attended weekend shows, this market delivered a surprisingly decent share.

Rest of the World (ROW): USD 140K

From Africa to Southeast Asia, every territory contributed its part to the global total.

With Good Bad Ugly, Ajith Kumar has clearly expanded his reach, proving that his fan base is both loyal and truly global.

What makes this feat special is the quiet way in which it happened. Without the usual loud promotions from the lead pair, Good Bad Ugly focused on storytelling and action-packed drama, and that clicked with fans across continents.

While the domestic performance has been solid, it’s this international run that’s drawing attention. Ajith Kumar now finds himself not just as a Tamil icon, but a truly global name. The film's journey isn't over yet either, as new screens continue to be added overseas.

