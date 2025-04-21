NTRNeel Big Update: Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel engage in deep conversation as they kickstart film's shoot

Jr NTR has completed shooting for his big Bollywood debut in the Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2. Up next, the actor is all set to join the sets of his next major project, NTR31, which is being directed by Prashanth Neel. Ahead of the shoot, the actor-director duo were seen engrossed in a deep discussion.

Advertisement

Adding to the excitement surrounding this film, the makers of NTRNeel recently dropped an intriguing picture of Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel by the seashore. The two were seen engaged in a serious conversation.

Check out the post here:

While the director looked confident and poised for the film, it was Jr NTR’s fit and lean physique that grabbed attention. For the uninitiated, his recent pictures clearly show a significant physical transformation, which led many to speculate that it might be the result of Ozempic treatment.

However, the actor’s team promptly shut down the rumors, clarifying that the Devara star had been following a new fitness regime and diet, which required him to consume only one meal a day.

Coming back to the post, the makers captioned the picture: “Two MASS ENGINES ready to wreck it all from tomorrow. #NTRNeel will shake the shorelines of Indian cinema. MAN OF MASSES @tarak9999 #PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial @NTRNeelFilm @TSeries @tseriessouth.”

Advertisement

In other news, there are strong rumors that the project has allegedly locked the title Dragon. While there has been no official confirmation from the makers yet, filmmaker SS Rajamouli recently referred to the movie as Dragon during an event, sparking speculation.

Check out the viral video here:

Meanwhile, Jr NTR recently flew to Japan after his film Devara was released there. The movie has garnered considerable attention in the country, suggesting phenomenal success.

ALSO READ: 3 Malayalam movies releasing in theaters this week: Mohanlal’s Thudarum, Shane Nigam’s Haal and The Pet Detective