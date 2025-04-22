Maranamass Kerala Box Office Day 13: Basil Joseph starrer black comedy grosses Rs 35 lakh on 2nd Tuesday

Malayalam movie Maranamass starring Basil Joseph in the lead is holding up well at the box office. Marking the directorial debut of Sivaprasad, the black comedy maintained a steady trend post the second weekend. The movie continues to show better trends than its rival release, Bazooka, starring Mammootty, at the Kerala box office.

Maranamass continues steady run; grosses Rs 35 lakh on Day 13

Despite being released in a busy weekend, the Basil Joseph starrer found its audience and is all set to sail through a successful theatrical run. The much-loved dark comedy, produced by Tovino Thomas, is expected to surpass the lifetime box office collection of Bazooka by the end of its theatrical run, thanks to the constant, steady run post-release.

According to estimates, Maranamass grossed Rs 35 lakh on its second Tuesday, bringing the total cume to Rs 11.60 crore at the Kerala box office. The movie will face a new competition from Mohanlal starrer Thudarum, set to hit the screens this weekend. Let's see how the Basil Joseph movie performs in its third weekend.

Day-wise box office collections of Maranamass and Bazooka are as follows:

Day-Wise Gross Kerala Day 1 Rs 1.05 crore Day 2 Rs 1 crore Day 3 Rs 1.20 crore Day 4 Rs 1.35 crore Day 5 Rs 1.30 crore Day 6 Rs 1.00 crore Day 7 Rs 0.75 crore Day 8 Rs 0.70 crore Day 9 Rs 0.75 crore Day 10 Rs 0.75 crore Day 11 Rs 1.00 crore Day 12 Rs 0.50 crore Day 13 Rs 0.35 crore (est.) Total Rs 11.60 crore

Maranamass in cinemas now

Maranamass is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

