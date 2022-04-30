Box Office: Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal has a Very Good start; Biz holds well on Friday

Tamil romantic-comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal has a good start at the box office. The Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer has grossed Rs. 11 crores approx in its first two days. Released on Thursday, the film grossed Rs. 6.90 crores approx for the opening day, including Rs. 5 crores approx in Tamil Nadu. The collections had a normal dip on Friday in the home state, though there were drops outside Tamil Nadu due to new releases. The Friday collections in Tamil Nadu were Rs. 3.50 crores approx, for two days total of Rs. 8.50 crores.

The box office collections of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 6.90 crores

Friday - Rs. 4.10 crores

Total - Rs. 11 crores

The initial audience reception is said to be on the mixed side but the business held well on Friday, giving it the base for healthy weekend collections. The four-day extended weekend could go on to Rs. 22 crores or so. The weekdays will see business helped by the Eid holidays which can give the film a very good first week total, from where even a normal box office trending will see the film through thanks to the start it took.

Tamil Nadu box office is on a good run for a few weeks now. Beast and KGF 2 had record-breaking collections in mid-April, now KRK has taken a good start and Doctor Strange 2 will be taking the baton next week.

The territorial breakdown for Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 8.50 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 1.10 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 1.10 crores

Kerala & Rest of India - Rs. 30 lakhs

Total - Rs. 11 crores

Also Read: Vijay starrer Beast Second week box office; Drops on Thursday after low but steady weekdays