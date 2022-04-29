Vijay starrer Beast Second week box office; Drops on Thursday after low but steady weekdays
Beast plummeted 90 per cent from its nine-day extended first week at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 15.50 crores approx in its second week. The Vijay starrer two weeks running total stands at Rs. 165 crores. The mixed to negative audience reception on top of competition from KGF 2 was just too much for the movie to recover from as it couldn’t get going after its opening weekend.
The collections on weekdays in the second week were steady at low levels till Wednesday, which gave hope for a final closer to Rs. 125 crores in Tamil Nadu but the release of Kaathu Vaakkula Rendu Kaathal yesterday saw a big drop in screenings for the movie, which led to a big drop in collections as well. The weekend will see some jump in collections but the business is now at very low levels so it's hard to imagine it changes much. The business in Tamil Nadu stands at Rs. 116 crores, which is the seventh-highest ever in the state and will likely close around Rs. 120 crores.
The film has grossed another $8.60 million internationally, for a worldwide box office of Rs. 230 crores approx. The film couldn't add much to its total after opening weekend and will likely close around Rs. 235 crores.
Also Read: KGF Chapter 2 Second week box office; Yash starrer to hit Rs. 1000 crores worldwide today