Box Office: Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earns 75 crore in 5 days; Sells 47 lakh tickets

The Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu fronted horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, set the cash registers ringing with its glorious box office performance. The film emerged as the biggest opener for Kartik Aaryan and the biggest Bollywood opener of 2022, ahead of much bigger films Runway 34, Heropanti and Bachchhan Paandey. The performance of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has come as a much needed respite for the Bollywood industry that has been struggling since the beginning of Covid-19 back in March 2020.



After a very good first day of Rs. 13.5 cr nett, the film went on overdrive on Saturday and Sunday with mass centers coming into play and recording healthy occupancies. The second day grew by around 35 percent and the third day further grew by 25 percent to add Rs. 18 cr and Rs. 23.35 cr respectively, to cumulatively manage a weekend total of Rs. 54.85 cr nett. The film passed the Monday test with flying colours as it held strong on the fourth day to collect Rs. 10.75 cr nett with mass centers matching or even bettering first day numbers. The metros were a little more down because of the weekday rates. Tuesday has again sustained very well with numbers down by less than 10 percent vis-à-vis the Monday numbers. The early estimates on Tuesday suggest a Rs. 9.5 – 9.75 cr on day 5 which will help us arrive at a 5 day total figure of Rs. 75.1 – 75.35 cr. The total 5 day theatrical footfalls are at around 47 lakh. The film has good family support going its way which suggests that the film will have a strong run for a couple of more weeks. The film will cross the glorious Rs. 100 cr nett mark this weekend, thus emerging the third Bollywood film to go past this number in 2022 after Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files.



The opening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has made Kartik Aaryan a dependable box office actor who doesn’t just carry a film but brings in serious crowds to theatres as well. His upcoming films include Freddy, Satyanarayan Ki Katha, Captain India and Dhamaka, all scheduled to release in the next couple of years

