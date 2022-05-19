Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Review: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu starrer has the thrills and chills

Name: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Director: Anees Bazmee Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu Release: Theatres Rating: 3 / 5

I have always maintained that horror and comedy are two of the most difficult genres to make, as it’s not easy to scare nor make anyone laugh. So when you combine them together, striking the right balance becomes most essential, or else the outcome can go either ways. However, in director Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he has managed to achieve the right footing. While the second instalment of the franchise starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu manage to retain the thrills and chills from part one, this story is completely different from the original - barring Manjulika.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 largely revolves around strangers Ruhan Randhawa (Aaryan) and Reet Rathore (Advani), who meet at a snowy region and decide to spend some time at a music festival, which helps them avoid a fatal accident. But destiny then leads them straight to an abandoned castle, where bigger challenges await the duo - one of which is Manjulika. While part one was a psychological thriller with elements of horror, this one gives the main antagonist a face.

Anees Bazmee is known for his comedy films like the Welcome franchise, Singh Is Kinng, and No Entry - so the comic elements in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 doesn’t really come across as a surprise because of the director’s hold on the genre. However, the horror sequences in this sequel also manage to stand out. He has not resorted to jump scares, but has used several elements to make his scenes unique. For instance, a puzzle sequence that stays true to the title of the film.

A director is only enabled further by a team of good writers, in this case being Aakash Kaushik, who has penned the story and screenplay. While the story does have its minor flaws, especially in the climax which seemed a bit dragged, but overall Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 manages to hold your attention. Dialogues written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik land well, while DOP Manu Anand’s lens captures the right emotions. Another most important element in a horror-comedy is the background music, and Sandeep Shirodkar does a great job at that.

Ofcourse, background music from the original comes handy at many junctures, which gives the film a nostalgic value. Editor Bunty Nagi has given a smooth flow to the film, while art director Ajay Verekar and production designer Rajat Poddar help elevate the genre requirements of the film. Mukesh Chhabra’s casting is bang on.

Speaking of the performances, Kartik, Kiara and Tabu live up to their parts, especially the leading pair’s onscreen chemistry is one to look out for. Supporting cast ace their characters well, making one wonder if there is anything that Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Ashwini Kalsekar, Rajesh Sharma and Govind Namdeo can’t do. Amar Upadhyay and Milind Gunaji perform well, but their parts inherently seem limited. Samarth Chauhan as Potlu is bound to win a lot of hearts.

Overall, the film has a mass appeal and the potential to bring the audience back into the theatres.

Also Read | Panchayat Season 2 Review: Phulera's politics, people & problems make a delightful and unexpected return