Box Office: KGF Chapter 2 shoots to Rs. 800 crores in India; 2nd fastest ever ahead of RRR

KGF Chapter 2 earned Rs. 17 crores on its second Wednesday, which took its total at the Indian box office to Rs. 812 crores, making it only the third film ever to top Rs. 800 crores in India. It took the movie just fourteen days to reach there, three days faster than what RRR took earlier this month. The business of the film has now stabilised, recording normal drops on the weekdays. It has collected Rs. 189 crores in six days of the second week so far and will likely close the week at Rs. 204-205 crores.

The box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week 1 - Rs. 623 crores (8 days)

2nd Friday - Rs. 31 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 46 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 55 crores

2nd Monday - Rs. 21 crores

2nd Tuesday - Rs. 19 crores

2nd Wednesday - Rs. 17 crores

Total - Rs. 812 crores

The third week will have the Eid holidays boosting the business on the weekdays but there will be competition from new releases like Acharya in Telugu, Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 in Hindi and various others in Kerala. The business will take a major hit in AP/TS and Kerala during the weekend, though North India will have enough capacity to continue maintaining strong holds and by the time Eid boost start on Tuesday, it may get a lot of screening in AP/TS as well. The Rs. 1000 crores plus final is still a possibility which will need the third week to be closer to Rs. 100 crores, which again is very much possible.

As for Rs. 1000 crores worldwide, the global total to date is Rs. 982 crores approx. The ETA for the four-digit milestone is Friday morning.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 in India are as follows:

Karnataka - Rs. 146.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 135 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 80.50 crores

Kerala - Rs. 53 crores

North India - Rs. 397 crores