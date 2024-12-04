Box Office: Kriti Sanon Hit Flop Movie List

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in her production debut Do Patti, has been a part of the Indian cinema for a decade. The actress pursued engineering and then shifted her career to modelling followed by acting. Kriti started her journey with Telugu film 1: Nenokkadine and then made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti the same year.

Here's a lookback to her journey.

Kriti Sanon's Hits & Misses Over The Years

Kriti Sanon continues to entertain the audience with her history of hits and flops. Kriti has worked in several movies with mostly theatrical releases and some were premiered on OTT.

HEROPANTI

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Heropanti featured then-debutantes Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon as leads. Kriti was romantically paired with Tiger in the 2014 movie. The romantic action film emerged as a hit at the box office. Its sequel Heropanti 2 was released in 2022 which starred Tara Sutaria as the female lead.

BAREILLY KI BARFI

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's directorial Bareilly Ki Barfi is considered Kriti Sanon's one of the best performances till date. Co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, the 2017 movie was based on Nicolas Barreau's novel, The Ingredients of Love. It was an average grosser.

TERI BAATON MEIN AISA ULJHA JIYA

Released in February this year, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Kriti played the role of SIFRA (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation) and Shahid's on-screen love interest. The 2024 science fiction romantic comedy was a semi-hit at the box office.

CREW

A month later in March, Crew, starring Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu, hit the screens. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, it featured them as flight attendants. Kriti was cast as Divya Rana. The 2024 hiest comedy film also secured the semi-hit title.

Verdicts Of Kriti Sanon's Movies In Indian Cinema So Far

Movies Verdict 1: Nenokkadine Disaster Heropanti Hit Dohchay Flop Dilwale Semi Hit Raabta Disaster Bareilly Ki Barfi Average Luka Chuppi Hit Kalank Flop Arjun Patiala Disaster Housefull 4 Super Hit Panipat Disaster Bachchhan Paandey Disaster Bhediya Below-Average Shehzada Disaster Adipurush Flop Ganapath Disaster Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Semi Hit Crew Semi Hit

Movies including Hum Do Humare Do, Mimi, and Do Patti were released on OTT platforms.

