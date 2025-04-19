Box Office: Lilo & Stitch set to outgross Snow White’s entire US run in its opening weekend

Disney is gearing up for a major comeback at the box office this Memorial Day weekend, as Lilo & Stitch, its upcoming live-action remake, is on track to earn over USD 100 million in its three-day opening. If projections hold, the film will outgross Snow White’s entire domestic run, which currently sits at USD 83 million, within just its launch weekend.

Set to release on May 23, 2025, Lilo & Stitch reimagines the beloved 2002 animated classic with a mix of live action and CGI. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the sci-fi comedy adventure centers on the unlikely friendship between a lonely Hawaiian girl, Lilo, and an alien engineered for destruction, Stitch.

The film features newcomer Maia Kealoha as the former titular character, while Chris Sanders reprises his voice role as the latter. The ensemble cast also includes Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Zach Galifianakis, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, and Courtney B. Vance, along with returning original cast members Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee.

The anticipated success of Lilo & Stitch comes at a time when Disney live-action remakes have seen varying degrees of performance. Just last month, Snow White, directed by Marc Webb, received a disappointing reception, making just USD 183 million worldwide on a USD 250 million production budget, not including marketing. The film’s theatrical run is expected to stall under USD 200 million globally and under USD 100 million stateside.

Unlike Snow White, which was marred with controversies, Lilo & Stitch enters the market with nostalgia and goodwill on its side. The original animated film holds a special place in the hearts of Disney fans.

It is remembered for its themes of family, belonging, and unconventional friendships. Early trailers and promotional material have been warmly received, with fans praising the casting and design of Stitch, a critical detail for a live-action remake of an animated film.

If current estimates prove accurate, Lilo & Stitch will open as one of Disney’s biggest live-action debuts in recent years. The film, however, will have to compete with Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning to achieve the milestone.

