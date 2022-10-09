Box Office: Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan (Hindi) jumps by astonishing 100 percent on 2nd Saturday

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, based on Kalki's novel of the same name, is a periodical epic film which boasts of an ensemble cast of Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jayam Ravi. The film opened to excellent figures in the southern states while it opened fairly for its Hindi version. The film mustered an opening of around Rs. 1.85 crore nett on its first day in Hindi, which isn't too bad given that the film lacked face value to drive the film in the north and that it was solely dependent on scale and execution.

The film rallied well over the weekend with good, healthy growth on Saturday and Sunday. The film dropped only by 30 percent on Monday when compared to Friday and then grew on the day before Dussehra and the Dussehra day. It held its ground, braved new releases and is now again on a hot run. Ponniyin Selvan (Hindi) added another Rs. 1.50 crore on Day 9 and that takes its tally to Rs. 16.50 crore. The lifetime total looks to edge past the Rs. 25 crore mark. The efficient filmmaking of Mani Ratnam has ensured table profits for the makers, before the release of the second part. Simultaneously shooting for both part 1 and 2 shows the director's clarity of thought and vision.