Box Office: Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan (Hindi) jumps by astonishing 100 percent on 2nd Saturday
Ponniyin Selvan is a success story in Hindi while it is a gigantic blockbuster in Tamil language.
Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, based on Kalki's novel of the same name, is a periodical epic film which boasts of an ensemble cast of Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jayam Ravi. The film opened to excellent figures in the southern states while it opened fairly for its Hindi version. The film mustered an opening of around Rs. 1.85 crore nett on its first day in Hindi, which isn't too bad given that the film lacked face value to drive the film in the north and that it was solely dependent on scale and execution.
The film rallied well over the weekend with good, healthy growth on Saturday and Sunday. The film dropped only by 30 percent on Monday when compared to Friday and then grew on the day before Dussehra and the Dussehra day. It held its ground, braved new releases and is now again on a hot run. Ponniyin Selvan (Hindi) added another Rs. 1.50 crore on Day 9 and that takes its tally to Rs. 16.50 crore. The lifetime total looks to edge past the Rs. 25 crore mark. The efficient filmmaking of Mani Ratnam has ensured table profits for the makers, before the release of the second part. Simultaneously shooting for both part 1 and 2 shows the director's clarity of thought and vision.
The Day wise Hindi nett collections of Ponniyin Selvan are as follows:-
Ponniyin Selvan (Hindi)
Day 1 - Rs. 1.85 crore
Day 2 - Rs. 2.50 crore
Day 3 - Rs. 3.25 crore
Day 4 - Rs. 1.40 crore
Day 5 - Rs. 1.75 crore
Day 6 - Rs. 2.50 crore
Day 7 - Rs. 1 crore
Day 8 - Rs. 75 lakh
Day 9 - Rs. 1.50 crore
Total: Rs. Rs. 16.50 crore
Ponniyin Selvan is doing terrific business in its Tamil language and is trending phenomenally too. The film is set to breach Rs. 225 crore gross in the Tamil states, in its lifetime run, to becoming the highest grossing film in Tamil Nadu for the Tamil Language. The overseas business has been excellent and based on the collections and trend, it will do in excess of 15 million dollars.
Also read: Ponniyin Selvan: Karthi thanks Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for their appreciation and inspiration