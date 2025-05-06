Box Office: Mohanlal set to reclaim highest grossing movie in Kerala title from 2018 with Thudarum

A middle-aged taxi driver with an action-laced past, a family on the brink, and the streets of Kerala setting the stage. Superstar Mohanlal's Thudarum has turned into more than just a film. It has become a phenomenon that’s pulling massive crowds into theatres and is now on the verge of dethroning Tovino Thomas' 2018 to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Kerala. Yes, you heard it right.

Directed by Tharun Moorthy and co-written by Moorthy and K.R. Sunil, Thudarum broke box office records on its second Monday. By grossing Rs 5.30 crore in Kerala, it made the biggest second Monday ever for a Malayalam film. If current trends continue, Thudarum is expected to easily surpass Rs 100 crore from Kerala alone, surpassing 2018's lifetime Kerala gross of Rs 89 crore.

Mohanlal's portrayal of Shanmugham, an ordinary man battling inner demons and external chaos, has received praise for its depth and vulnerability. The film's poignant moments, particularly a father's quest for justice for his son, will resonate with you long after watching. The nostalgic elements and relatable characters, including some flawed police figures, have all contributed positively to the film's impact.

Technically too, the film excels. Jakes Bejoy’s score adds weight to every emotional turn while Shaji Kumar’s visuals bring an atmospheric realism to the narrative. Some believe that it's the sound design and the poetic visuals that actually made this thriller more spine-chilling. Kerala audiences have embraced Thudarum not just for its cinematic flair but also for its relatability and heart. While big releases like Nani’s HIT 3, Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, and Suriya’s Retro tried to capture attention during the May 1st window, none could slow down the juggernaut of Thudarum at the box office.

Sometimes, it is not just about box office numbers. It is about a story that finds its place in people’s hearts. With Thudarum, Mohanlal has reminded everyone why he remains the undisputed titan of Malayalam cinema.

