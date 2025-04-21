Tovino Thomas bags Best Actor honor for Malayalam film ARM at Kerala Film Critics Award

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas has consistently proven his mettle across the most versatile spectrum of films. The actor has nailed his effortless performance in every kind of role, from romantic to action thriller. And recently, he was crowned with a massive honor for his film ARM (Ajayante Randam Moshanam).

Reaching new heights in his career, Tovino has bagged the Best Actor honor in the 48th Kerala Film Critics Award for his performance in Jithin Laal-directed ARM. That’s not all, as he shared this award for not just one film of his, but also his other movie, Anweshippin Kandethum.

Tovino has indeed been on a ride of success since his two films, Ajayante Randam Moshanam and 2018, were screened at the Golden Horse Fantastic Film Festival in Taiwan.

Coming back to his work front, Tovino reprised his role as the politician Jathin Ramdas in Prithviraj Sukumaran-directed L2: Empuraan. The action flick headlined by Mohanlal brought him immense glory since his character was pretty crucial for the apex of the story.

Empuraan went on to grab a strong foothold at the box office when it comes to its humongous collections across the country and beyond. Moreover, the film is now set for its OTT release on April 24, amid massive anticipation from fans who missed watching it in theaters.

Besides this, Tovino Thomas also turned producer for Basil Joseph-led Maranamass. The film was a hit and received appreciation from critics, though it was touted as an average watch.

Interestingly enough, the producer himself made a special appearance in the movie, increasing excitement among fans with the unforeseen treat.

Moving on, the Minnal Murali actor is preparing for his next film, Narivetta, which will feature Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead role along with Tovino himself. The Malayalam political thriller directed by Anuraj Manohar is eyeing a summer release on May 16, 2025.

