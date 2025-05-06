Box Office: Nani emerges as most consistent Tollywood performer with 4 consecutive HITS Hi Nanna, Dasara, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and HIT 3

In a time when star value is not ensuring box office success, Telugu hero Nani has quietly built one of the most consistent success streaks. While many actors bank heavily on massive openings and festival releases, Nani has shown that content-first choices and genre versatility can win the long game. With four consecutive box office successes in a row, he has positioned himself as one of the most reliable performers.

With Hi Nanna, Dasara, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, and now HIT 3 working out in a row, Nani has emerged as the most dependable actor in the Telugu industry. Before stepping into the spotlight as an actor, he worked behind the screen as an assistant director, learning the ropes from veterans like Bapu and others. His understanding of filmmaking craft is reflected in his acting prowess as well as the films he chooses, and scripts he produces.

If we look at his streak, his 2023 family drama Hi Nanna earned Rs 74 crore worldwide, striking an instant chord with audiences through its story of love, loss, and fatherhood. Soon after came Dasara, which exploded with Rs 121 crore worldwide, showing a grittier, intense side of the actor set against the backdrop of coal mines and class struggle. Nani plays a vigilante who brings justice to the world every Saturday in the actioner Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The film collected a whopping Rs 94.80 crore from the global box office.

As he continues his successful run, HIT: The Third Case is getting closer to joining the Rs 100 crore club. In this suspenseful thriller, Nani portrays SP Arjun Sarkaar, a dedicated yet cruel crime-solving police officer. The film is on the route to create some records for Nani this Summer.

Nani appears to be forging a career based on skill, consistency, and conviction, in contrast to most performers who strive for high-budget spectacles. His calm storm is having the biggest impact in a field that moves quickly.

