Box Office: Mufasa The Lion King maintains momentum, surpassing USD 250M in the States and closing in on USD 710M worldwide

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King has officially crossed the USD 250 million mark at the US box office, solidifying its place as one of the most successful Mouse House ventures of 2024. The musical drama, which serves as both a prequel and sequel to 2019’s The Lion King, grossed USD 1.7 million in its 12th weekend, experiencing only a minor 14.2 percent decline from its previous weekend despite losing 245 theaters due to its digital debut. The film now stands at USD 250.5 million domestically and is projected to finish its US run between USD 253–255 million.

On the global front, the offering continues to show strength, with its international earnings contributing 64.7 percent of its overall revenue. The film has raked in USD 458.8 million overseas, bringing its worldwide total to an impressive USD 709.3 million.

Directed by Barry Jenkins and written by Jeff Nathanson, Mufasa expands the lore of the beloved franchise by delving into the titular lion’s origins while also continuing Simba’s story. The film features returning voice cast members Donald Glover as the future King of the Jungle alongside Beyoncé as Nala, his wife once again. Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon), and John Kani (Rafiki) also return. New additions to the cast include Aaron Pierre as young Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as his brother Scar, Tiffany Boone, Mads Mikkelsen, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Thandiwe Newton, and Blue Ivy Carter in her feature film debut.

The story starts with Nala and Simba preparing to welcome another cub while raising their daughter, Kiara. As they move to an oasis for Nala to give birth, Simba entrusts Timon and Pumbaa to watch over Kiara. During their time together, Rafiki shares the tale of her grandfather’s rise to power and his complex relationship with his treacherous brother, Scar, with the aforementioned duo providing their signature comedic punches. The film offers deeper insight into the iconic characters while exploring themes of destiny, family, and leadership.

Before its December 2024 theatrical release, Mufasa: The Lion King faced delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. With its strong storytelling and robust box office performance, Mufasa: The Lion King continues to prove its legacy as a worthy addition to Disney’s beloved saga.