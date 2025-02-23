Aaron Pierre is ‘Locked in’ to Bring DC's Green Lantern to Life in Upcoming Series: 'Going to All...'

Aaron Pierre will bring DC’s iconic character John Stewart, aka Green Lantern, to the big screen in the franchise’s upcoming film Lanterns. The actor was present at the 2025 ABFF Honors and candidly spoke about playing the superhero during his interview with The Buzz.

The Rebel Ridge actor admitted that he’s "locked in and focused" on the project, which began filming earlier this month in Los Angeles. Pierre, who was cast as the titular hero in October 2024, revealed that the project and character are dear to his heart.

Moreover, he expressed his desire to put in a great amount of effort to do justice to such an iconic character in the superhero franchise. Pierre said, “I’m going to do everything in my power to bring him to life in a way that resonates with the people and celebrates that character.”

The DC Universe has gained momentum over the last few years. The 2017 Justice League movie left comic fans angry and completely changed the serious tone of DC. That was until the Snyder Cut was released in 2021, restoring fans' hope for the franchise’s live-action adaptations.

In 2022, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, surpassed the $700 million mark at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. Moreover, the David Corenswet-led Superman is another highly anticipated film from the DC Universe set to be released this year.

As for Lanterns, the HBO series was announced as part of the initial DCU slate in January 2023. Chris Mundy will serve as showrunner, and James Hawes is reportedly set to direct the first two episodes of the series.

Advertisement

Kyle Chandler will play Hal Jordan, a legendary figure from the intergalactic police force known as the Green Lantern Corps. Hal will reluctantly mentor the newly recruited John Stewart as they both find themselves drawn into a “dark, Earth-based mystery” while investigating a murder.

Lanterns will be released on HBO’s streaming platform, Max, sometime in 2026.