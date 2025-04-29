Box Office: Nani starts USA promotions today; can HIT 3 surpass USD 1 Million opening after Saripodhaa Sanivaaram missed the feat?

As summer sets in, Tollywood's Natural Star, Nani, is heating the North American box office buzz once again. After wrapping promotions in Telugu states, Kerala, and across India, the actor has now set his sights on North America. It's a region that has consistently delivered strong returns for Telugu cinema. This time, he’s hoping HIT 3 will push him past a mark he narrowly missed with his last film.

The crime thriller HIT 3, which already crossed USD 300K in pre-sales, is preparing for grand premieres across the US on April 30. Leading lady Srinidhi Shetty will be the first to land in the US and will attend the premiere night with local audiences. Nani will join her on May 2, kicking off a coast-to-coast promotional tour to meet fans and energize ticket sales ahead of opening weekend.

Nani’s previous film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, which was also promoted big time, fell just short of the coveted USD 1 million opening mark. It fetched only USD 850K on Day 1 in North America. Fans are now eager to see if HIT 3 can achieve what the earlier film could not. With the actor personally involved in promotions and the positive pre-release buzz, trade pundits are optimistic about the 1 million feat now.

On May 4, Nani and Srinidhi will headline a special event in St. Louis, as per the reports. They’re set to meet fans at Marcus theaters located in locations like Ronnie’s, Chesterfield, Mid Rivers, and St. Charles. Additional stops on their US tour include Austin, Dallas, Raleigh, Charlotte, Kansas City, Seattle, and Los Angeles, which happen to be all key cities with strong Telugu viewership.

With strategic planning and direct fan engagement, HIT 3 might just turn the tide for Nani in overseas markets. The real test begins once audiences walk into the premieres. Can HIT 3 finally give Nani that elusive North American million-dollar opening? Only time will tell.

