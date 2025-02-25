Box Office: Ne Zha 2 Set to SMASH Spider-Man: No Way Home TODAY, Climbing the All-Time Charts

Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 is on the brink of making history, set to surpass Spider-Man: No Way Home’s USD 1.92 billion global total today and claim the title of the seventh highest-grossing film of all time. The fantasy epic has amassed an incredible USD 1.91 billion worldwide in just 27 days, with an overwhelming USD 1.88 billion coming from its home market.

On its fourth Monday (February 24), Ne Zha 2 earned another USD 10.2 million from 209,000 screenings in China. While that represents a 61.8% drop from last Monday, it still set a new record for the biggest fourth Monday ever in a single market. The film’s pre-sales for its fourth Tuesday have already reached USD 1.6 million, with 206,000 screenings lined up across China.

A sequel to the 2019 animated hit Ne Zha, which grossed over USD 700 million worldwide, Ne Zha 2 continues the mythological tale of a rebellious young deity. Voiced by Lu Yunting, the titular character faces his greatest challenge yet as he confronts powerful celestial enemies while struggling to come to terms with his fate. Ao Bing (Han Mo), his companion, returns as a key ally in a battle that could determine the balance between mortals and the divine. Directed by Jiaozi (Yang Yu), the film expands on the original’s themes of destiny, self-discovery, and heroism while presenting even more breathtaking visuals and action sequences.

Since its Lunar New Year (January 29) release, Ne Zha 2 has dominated the Chinese box office, becoming the highest-grossing animated film in the country’s history. Its monumental success has solidified Chinese animation’s place on the global stage, proving its ability to compete with Hollywood’s biggest franchises.

Once Ne Zha 2 surpasses Spider-Man: No Way Home, it will mark a major milestone in the evolution of China’s film industry. With its momentum still strong, the film could continue climbing the all-time charts, potentially challenging Avengers: Infinity War (USD 2.05 billion) in the coming weeks.

With stunning animation, an emotionally resonant story, and a powerful depiction of Chinese cultural legacy, Ne Zha 2 is rewriting box office records, proving that homegrown Chinese productions can stand alongside the biggest films in history.