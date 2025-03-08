Box Office: Ne Zha 2's upcoming UK release sees massive demand as it nears USD 2.5 billion globally

Ne Zha 2 is finally making its way to UK theaters, and both exhibitors and fans are welcoming the Chinese animated giant with open arms. The offering, appreciated for its emotional storytelling and world-class CGI effects since its January 29 China debut, will be available in UK theaters in premium formats such as IMAX and PLF beginning March 14, with presales kicking off on Thursday, March 6. Within just a few hours, demand soared to an unprecedented level, with high-end displays already on the verge of selling out.

The demand for Ne Zha 2 in the UK is so overwhelming that even the iconic BFI IMAX, which was initially reserved for Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 until March 19, has been made available. To keep up with the advance sale frenzy, the location has scheduled a special screening at 10:45 AM, an unusual time slot for a major blockbuster. Despite the early hours, tickets are being scooped up rapidly, further emphasizing the film’s box office pull.

Ne Zha 2, for the uninitiated, is the highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s Ne Zha and continues the story of the titular character and his companion, Ao Bing, as spirits following the destruction of their physical forms in the preceding title. In the new installment, both fight celestial beings while searching for a way to regain their bodies.

Globally, Ne Zha 2 has surpassed the USD 2 billion mark, solidifying its place as the top-grossing film of the year so far. The film became the highest-grossing animated movie, surpassing Inside Out 2’s lifetime revenue a while ago, and is now on track to beat the MCU’s second-most successful entry, Avengers: Infinity War. The latter film holds a lifetime total of USD 2.5 billion.

Given its record-breaking streak, Ne Zha 2 is poised to emerge as the most successful film of the year. We predicted long ago that it would retain the box office crown even against upcoming Hollywood blockbusters such as Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two and Avatar 3. The film’s triumph not only highlights the growing global influence of Chinese cinema but also underscores the thriving animation market that continues to push the boundaries of storytelling, proving that a non-English language production can dominate worldwide if the merit calls for it.

Have you caught the spectacle in cinemas yet?