Box Office: Mickey 17 starts above industry's pessimistic projections with USD 2.5M in Thursday previews

Despite early skepticism from industry experts regarding its box office potential, Mickey 17 is showing signs of an above-average run, kicking off its U.S. box office streak with a solid USD 2.5 million from Thursday previews. The R-rated comedic sci-fi starring Robert Pattinson has already topped The Creator’s USD 1.6M preview numbers and matched The Lost City’s USD 2.5M stat while trailing marginally behind Killers of the Flower Moon’s USD 2.6M and Civil War’s USD 2.9M figures.

Based on Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey7, the film follows the titular character (Pattinson) on an intergalactic mission to an ice planet, where he learns he is not the only version of himself. The knowledge that his physical form and consciousness will be cloned to create a new iteration of him allows Mickey to take on myriad perilous tasks without fearing death. Things, however, go south when one of his previous iterations refuses to disappear. Mickey now grapples with ethical and existential dilemmas, nuances of which are masterfully blended with director Bong Joon Ho’s dark humor. The ensemble cast includes Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, and Toni Collette, adding further appeal to the film’s unique narrative.

Advertisement

Despite concerns about its theatrical potential, Mickey 17’s stronger-than-expected previews suggest that it may perform better than initial estimates. The film’s Thursday numbers, in the same range as Napoleon’s USD 3M, Don’t Worry Darling’s USD 3.1M, and Furiosa’s USD 3.5M, suggest the offering could experience a successful box office run like them.

Favorable word of mouth will be crucial in determining whether Mickey 17 lands in the forecasted range of USD 20–25M by Sunday.

While R-rated sci-fi films have a very niche fanbase, Mickey 17 benefits from Bong’s acclaimed track record following the Oscar-winning Parasite and Pattinson’s global reach, thanks to his widely popular big-screen appearances over the years.

Advertisement

If audience reception remains positive, the film could enjoy a steady box office run. As the weekend unfolds, industry watchers—including us—will be paying close attention to whether this unconventional film can overcome the odds and emerge as a sleeper hit. If its humor and sci-fi intrigue resonate with the masses, it may prove that even a niche film can find mainstream success.