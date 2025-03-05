Box Office: Ne Zha 2 makes history as the first animated film to cross USD 2 billion

In a remarkable milestone, the Chinese animated offering Ne Zha 2 has not only hit but surpassed the USD 2 billion mark at the worldwide box office. This achievement sets a new benchmark for upcoming animated films and highlights the growing influence of genre entries from non-traditional studios like Disney, Pixar, and DreamWorks, proving they are equally capable of delivering globally resonating features. As of the latest figures, the film has amassed a staggering USD 1.97 billion from its home market, where it has now started to show signs of slowing down, which is expected as it is observing its fifth week.

On its fifth Monday, Ne Zha 2 added USD 3.9 million, marking the biggest fifth Monday for any film in a single market. The film saw a steep 62.2% decline, which, as mentioned earlier, is not unusual. It also added USD 530k in presales for its fifth Tuesday, screening in over 182,000 theaters. Despite the decrease in daily earnings, Ne Zha 2 continues to outperform expectations, solidifying its position as a global box office juggernaut.

Advertisement

Released on January 29, coinciding with the Chinese New Year, the film is the highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s Ne Zha. Its commercial success is partially attributed to its predecessor, which made USD 700 million during its run. Other factors contributing to Ne Zha 2's triumph include its emotional storytelling, with the titular character and his companion Ao Bing at the core. The duo, now spirits, navigate myriad conflicts while trying to restore their physical forms with the help of their master. The story draws inspiration from Chinese mythology and the 16th-century novel Investiture of the Gods, blending it with world-class CGI to create a compelling and visually stunning show.

Advertisement

The film, for the record, is now the highest-grossing animated film of all time and the highest-grossing non-English language film. With the latter achievement, Ne Zha 2 has set the bar high for future non-Western productions.

Ne Zha 2 is also the highest-grossing film of 2025 so far, and we predicted long ago that it has the potential to hold the crown at the end of the year, besting Avatar 3, Mission Impossible 8, and more.

Directed by Jiaozi, Ne Zha 2 demonstrates the immense potential of the Chinese entertainment industry on the global stage, showing that the future of Chinese cinema, especially in animation, is brighter than ever.