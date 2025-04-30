Box Office: Now You See Me 3 trailer drops; a look at the theatrical performance of the first two films

The Horsemen are ready to greet audiences once again. Lionsgate has unveiled the first official trailer for Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the third film in the hit magician heist franchise. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the latest installment reunites familiar faces while adding a few new names to the lineup, setting the stage for a fourth chapter.

Returning to action are Jesse Eisenberg as illusionist Danny Atlas, Woody Harrelson as mentalist Merritt McKinney, Dave Franco as street magician Jack Wilder, and Isla Fisher as escapist Henley Reeves, marking her comeback after missing the second film. Also reprising their roles are Mark Ruffalo and Morgan Freeman, while franchise newcomers Ariana Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa, Rosamund Pike, and Justice Smith join the magic-filled chaos.

Watch Trailer HERE:

The trailer teases the Horsemen being pulled out of retirement for another impossible mission that blends illusion with intrigue. First shown at CinemaCon earlier this month, the footage generated excitement among exhibitors, so much so that Lionsgate has already confirmed the next film is in development. “We were so happy with the director’s cut, we’re already developing the next chapter,” said Adam Fogelson, the studio’s Motion Picture Group head.

For those unversed, the franchise began in 2013 with Now You See Me, which surprised many with its theatrical success. The original film grossed USD 351.7 million worldwide, including USD 117.7 million from North America and USD 234 million internationally. It was praised for its stylish execution, ensemble cast, and a fresh premise that brilliantly balanced high-stakes heists with deceptive handwork.

Its 2016 sequel, Now You See Me 2, saw Lizzy Caplan replace Fisher in a new role. While the magic continued, the box office took a modest dip. The sequel still raked in a healthy USD 334.9 million globally, with USD 65 million coming from the domestic market and a strong USD 269 million from overseas locations, proving the franchise’s enduring appeal, especially internationally.

With Now You See Me: Now You Don’t set to release in theaters on November 14, expectations are high for the latest chapter. As the Horsemen return to the spotlight, fans are hoping for another round of magic and plot twists that will result in box office enchantment.

